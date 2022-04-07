Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Located in the middle of all the action on Phuket's Patong Beach is this classy hotel, located a minute away from the beach. The most notable feature when you walk into the hotel are the tall coconut trees that have been a part of the landscape for the past 20 years. Go for a quick swim in the pool or head to the beach for a round of water sports. Enjoy a meal at either of the restaurants, which guests will be pleased to know are open until midnight. But being in Patong, you don't have to fear about not being able to grab a bite to eat, with many places serving food late into the night. In the heart of the action, with the beach on the horizon, Safari Beach Hotel definitely covers the main aspects of a fun beach hotel.