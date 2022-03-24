Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ruen Buathong Boutique is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



Featuring modern Thai-style rooms with flat-screen TVs. Ruen Buathong Boutique Hotel is a stroll from Patong Beach. Free coffe and Tea, Free towel beach, Free Wi-Fi, Free bottle of water are offered daily. Fitted with dark wood furnishings, air-conditioned rooms. They comes with a fridge and a private bathroom with hot shower facilities. Enjoy a showcase of local artwork at Ruen Buathong’s mini art gallery. The guesthouse also assists with travel arrangements for those looking to explore Phuket. Located along Patong Beach 5 minute walk , Ruen Buathong Boutique Hotel is a 10-minute walking distance from Patong’s entertainment district, shopping center and Banzaan market. It is a 45-minute drive from Phuket International Airport

