PHUKET TEST & GO

Ruen Buathong Boutique - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9
rating with
164 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Ruen Buathong Boutique - Image 0
Ruen Buathong Boutique - Image 1
Ruen Buathong Boutique - Image 2
Ruen Buathong Boutique - Image 3
Ruen Buathong Boutique - Image 4
Ruen Buathong Boutique - Image 5
+21 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ruen Buathong Boutique is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Featuring modern Thai-style rooms with flat-screen TVs. Ruen Buathong Boutique Hotel is a stroll from Patong Beach. Free coffe and Tea, Free towel beach, Free Wi-Fi, Free bottle of water are offered daily. Fitted with dark wood furnishings, air-conditioned rooms. They comes with a fridge and a private bathroom with hot shower facilities. Enjoy a showcase of local artwork at Ruen Buathong’s mini art gallery. The guesthouse also assists with travel arrangements for those looking to explore Phuket. Located along Patong Beach 5 minute walk , Ruen Buathong Boutique Hotel is a 10-minute walking distance from Patong’s entertainment district, shopping center and Banzaan market. It is a 45-minute drive from Phuket International Airport

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Ruen Buathong Boutique, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Ruen Buathong Boutique
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

77/1 Rat-U-Thit Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong
9.1
rating with
195 reviews
From ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
rating with
421 reviews
From ฿-1
Andaman Beach Suites Hotel
7.8
rating with
818 reviews
From ฿-1
Deevana Patong Resort & Spa
8
rating with
2519 reviews
From ฿-1
Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Deevana Patong
8.4
rating with
658 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach
8.5
rating with
2007 reviews
From ฿-1
Austrian Garden - Tai Pan Village
8.7
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel
8.2
rating with
1396 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU