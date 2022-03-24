PHUKET TEST & GO

鲁恩布通精品店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9
通过
164条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ruen Buathong Boutique is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

设有带平面电视的现代泰式客房。 Ruen Buathong Boutique Hotel酒店距离芭东海滩仅有几步之遥。每天提供免费咖啡和茶、免费毛巾海滩、免费无线网络连接、免费瓶装水。配备深色木家具的空调客房。客房配备了冰箱和带热水淋浴设施的私人浴室。在 Ruen Buathong 的迷你艺术画廊欣赏当地艺术品展示。宾馆还为那些想要探索普吉岛的人提供旅行安排。 Ruen Buathong Boutique Hotel酒店位于芭东海滩，步行 5 分钟，步行 10 分钟即可到达芭东的娱乐区、购物中心和 Banzaan 市场。距普吉国际机场 45 分钟车程

地址/地图

77/1 Rat-U-Thit Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

