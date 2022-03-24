Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Ruen Buathong Boutique is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
薄型テレビ付きのモダンなタイスタイルの客室を提供しています。 Ruen Buathong Boutique Hotelは、パトンビーチから徒歩圏内です。無料のコーヒーと紅茶、無料のタオルビーチ、無料のWi-Fi、無料のボトル入り飲料水を毎日提供しています。ダークウッドの家具、エアコン完備の客室を完備。冷蔵庫、専用バスルームが備わっています。 RuenBuathongのミニアートギャラリーで地元のアートワークのショーケースをお楽しみください。ゲストハウスはまた、プーケットを探索したい人のための旅行の手配を支援します。パトンビーチ沿いに徒歩5分のRuenBuathongBoutique Hotelは、パトンの歓楽街、ショッピングセンター、バンザーン市場から徒歩10分です。プーケット国際空港から車で45分です。