Renaissance Koh Samui Resort & Spa - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Renaissance Koh Samui Resort & Spa

Samui
8.7
rating with
377 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Part of the Marriott Luxury & Lifestyle Hotel, this elegant 5-star resort is located on the popular Thai island of Koh Samui. Offering a number of seaside villas with private pools, Renaissance Koh Samui Resort & Spa is set on a hill in an intimate location by the sea, making it an ideal choice for a relaxing vacation. A variety of recreational activities are offered, including everything from workouts in the gym to swimming and mountain biking. And with several golf courses in the vicinity, including Santiburi, the only 18-hole golf course on the island, golf enthusiasts are sure to enjoy the location as well. The three restaurants serve local and international favorites while each villa has its own terrace. After a day spent under the sun or below water, head over to the on-site Quan Spa for help with sore muscles. An international class property, Renaissance Koh Samui Resort & Spa won't fall short of your expectations.

Address / Map

208/1 Moo4, Tambol Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

