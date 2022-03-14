Renaissance Koh Samui Resort & Spa - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Part of the Marriott Luxury & Lifestyle Hotel, this elegant 5-star resort is located on the popular Thai island of Koh Samui. Offering a number of seaside villas with private pools, Renaissance Koh Samui Resort & Spa is set on a hill in an intimate location by the sea, making it an ideal choice for a relaxing vacation. A variety of recreational activities are offered, including everything from workouts in the gym to swimming and mountain biking. And with several golf courses in the vicinity, including Santiburi, the only 18-hole golf course on the island, golf enthusiasts are sure to enjoy the location as well. The three restaurants serve local and international favorites while each villa has its own terrace. After a day spent under the sun or below water, head over to the on-site Quan Spa for help with sore muscles. An international class property, Renaissance Koh Samui Resort & Spa won't fall short of your expectations.