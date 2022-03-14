르네상스 코사무이 리조트 & 스파 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Marriott Luxury & Lifestyle Hotel의 일부인 이 우아한 5성급 리조트는 인기 있는 태국 섬 코사무이에 위치해 있습니다. 전용 수영장이 있는 여러 해변 빌라를 제공하는 르네상스 코 사무이 리조트 & 스파는 해변의 친밀한 위치에 있는 언덕에 자리 잡고 있어 편안한 휴가를 위한 이상적인 선택입니다. 체육관에서의 운동에서부터 수영과 산악 자전거 타기에 이르기까지 다양한 레크리에이션 활동이 제공됩니다. 그리고 섬에서 유일한 18홀 골프 코스인 산티부리를 비롯한 여러 골프 코스가 인근에 있어 골프 애호가들도 이 위치를 즐길 수 있습니다. 3개의 레스토랑은 현지 및 세계 각국의 인기 요리를 제공하며 각 빌라에는 자체 테라스가 있습니다. 태양 아래 또는 물 아래에서 하루를 보낸 후에는 구내 Quan Spa로 가서 근육통에 도움을 받으십시오. 국제적인 수준의 호텔인 Renaissance Koh Samui Resort & Spa는 여러분의 기대에 미치지 못할 것입니다.