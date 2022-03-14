苏梅岛万丽度假酒店及水疗中心 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
这家优雅的 5 星级度假村是万豪豪华生活方式酒店的一部分，位于受欢迎的泰国苏梅岛。苏梅岛万丽度假酒店及水疗中心坐落在山丘上，坐落在海边的私密位置，提供许多带私人游泳池的海滨别墅，是您度过轻松假期的理想选择。提供各种娱乐活动，包括从健身房锻炼到游泳和山地自行车的一切活动。附近有数个高尔夫球场，包括岛上唯一的 18 洞高尔夫球场 Santiburi，高尔夫球爱好者也一定会喜欢这里的位置。三间餐厅供应当地和国际美食，而每栋别墅都有自己的露台。在阳光下或水下度过一天之后，前往现场的 Quan 水疗中心寻求帮助缓解肌肉酸痛。作为一家国际级酒店，苏梅岛万丽度假村和水疗中心不会辜负您的期望。