苏梅岛万丽度假酒店及水疗中心 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.7
通过
377条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这家优雅的 5 星级度假村是万豪豪华生活方式酒店的一部分，位于受欢迎的泰国苏梅岛。苏梅岛万丽度假酒店及水疗中心坐落在山丘上，坐落在海边的私密位置，提供许多带私人游泳池的海滨别墅，是您度过轻松假期的理想选择。提供各种娱乐活动，包括从健身房锻炼到游泳和山地自行车的一切活动。附近有数个高尔夫球场，包括岛上唯一的 18 洞高尔夫球场 Santiburi，高尔夫球爱好者也一定会喜欢这里的位置。三间餐厅供应当地和国际美食，而每栋别墅都有自己的露台。在阳光下或水下度过一天之后，前往现场的 Quan 水疗中心寻求帮助缓解肌肉酸痛。作为一家国际级酒店，苏梅岛万丽度假村和水疗中心不会辜负您的期望。

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是苏梅岛万丽度假酒店及水疗中心的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 苏梅岛万丽度假酒店及水疗中心
查看所有评论

地址/地图

208/1 Moo4, Tambol Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

