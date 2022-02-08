Red Planet Phuket Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Well-positioned in Patong, Red Planet Phuket Patong is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Phuket. The hotel is located within walking distance of a vibrant walking street and famous Patong Beach. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. At Red Planet Phuket Patong, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the hotel include safety deposit boxes, a car park, tours, disabled facilities, and airport transfers. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, Red Planet Phuket Patong is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.