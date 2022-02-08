普吉岛芭东红色星球 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

普吉岛芭东红色星球位于芭东，地理位置优越，是普吉短途游的理想出发点。从酒店步行即可抵达充满活力的步行街和著名的芭东海滩。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。普吉岛芭东红色星球酒店提供优质贴心的服务和方便实用的设施，赢得了客人的普遍好评。酒店的主要特色包括保险箱、停车场、旅游服务、残疾人设施和机场接送服务。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。酒店的众多娱乐项目确保您在入住期间有很多活动可做。无论您出于何种原因前往普吉岛，普吉岛芭东红色星球都是令人振奋和令人兴奋的假期的理想场所。

