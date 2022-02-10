KRABI TEST & GO

Mukanda Residence - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.1
rating with
52 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Krabi, Mukanda Residence is the perfect choice. Only 25 km away, this 2-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi hotel. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, laundromat. 15 rooms spread over 3 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, towels, closet, internet access – wireless, air conditioning can be found in selected rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Mukanda Residence is an excellent choice for your stay in Krabi.

Address / Map

388/5 Moo 2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

