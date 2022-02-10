穆坎达公寓 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

对于想要领略甲米风光的旅行者来说，穆坎达公寓是最佳选择。这家二星级酒店距机场仅 25 公里，可轻松抵达。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家甲米酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。为了客人的舒适和方便，酒店在所有客房提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、便利店、每日客房清洁服务、自助洗衣店。分布在 3 层楼的 15 间客房提供温馨宜人的家外之家。部分客房提供现代舒适设施，如液晶电视/等离子电视、毛巾、衣柜、互联网接入 - 无线网络、空调。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。无论您的旅行目的为何，Mukanda Residence 都是您在甲米逗留的绝佳选择。

