SAMUI TEST & GO

Marina Villa - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.1
rating with
588 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Marina Villa - Image 0
Marina Villa - Image 1
Marina Villa - Image 2
Marina Villa - Image 3
Marina Villa - Image 4
Marina Villa - Image 5
+35 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A mere 50 meters away from the city center, Marina Villa is placed directly on the long sandy beach of Lamai. The two-story building boasts deluxe style accommodation, overlooking the garden or ocean, and each guestroom is enhanced with soft tones and textures and fitted with lavish amenities, stylish décor, comfy beds, and a spacious balcony. To unwind, guests can take a dip in the infinity pool that is surrounded by lush tropical gardens, roam the area with bicycles available for rent on-site, or opt for a soothing aroma therapy massage at the spa. There is simply something for everyone at Marina Villa.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Marina Villa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Marina Villa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

124 Moo. 3 T. Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

Partner Hotels

Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
8
rating with
464 reviews
From ฿-1
Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
rating with
23 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

THE HIVE HOTEL SAMUI
8.3
rating with
1255 reviews
From ฿-1
The Spa Resort
7.3
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rock Samui
8.8
rating with
6 reviews
From ฿-1
Rocky's Boutique Resort
9
rating with
414 reviews
From ฿-1
CHUZ Villas Samui
9.4
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
The Lamai Samui
8.5
rating with
338 reviews
From ฿-1
Samui Garden Home Hotel
8.3
rating with
148 reviews
From ฿-1
First Bungalow Beach Resort
7.4
rating with
642 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU