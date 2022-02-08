마리나 빌라 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

시내 중심에서 불과 50m 떨어진 Marina Villa는 라마이의 긴 모래 해변에 바로 위치해 있습니다. 2층 건물은 정원이나 바다가 내려다보이는 디럭스 스타일의 숙박 시설을 자랑하며, 각 객실은 부드러운 색조와 질감으로 향상되었으며 호화로운 어메니티, 세련된 장식, 편안한 침대 및 넓은 발코니를 갖추고 있습니다. 긴장을 풀기 위해 손님들은 무성한 열대 정원으로 둘러싸인 인피니티 풀에 몸을 담그거나, 구내에서 대여 가능한 자전거로 지역을 돌아다니거나, 스파에서 부드러운 아로마 테라피 마사지를 받을 수 있습니다. Marina Villa에는 모든 사람을 위한 무언가가 있습니다.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색

점수 0.0 /5 등급 없음 기반 0 리뷰 평가 0 우수한 0 아주 좋아 0 평균 0 가난한 0 무서운 마리나 빌라 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 리뷰를 남겨주세요 마리나 빌라 모든 리뷰보기 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.