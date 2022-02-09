滨海别墅 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

滨海别墅距离市中心仅 50 米，直接坐落在拉迈长长的沙滩上。两层楼高的建筑拥有豪华风格的住宿，可俯瞰花园或海洋，每间客房均以柔和的色调和质地增强，配备豪华的设施、时尚的装饰、舒适的床和宽敞的阳台。若要放松，客人可以在被郁郁葱葱的热带花园环绕的无边泳池中畅游，骑着可在酒店内租用的自行车在该地区漫步，或者选择在水疗中心享受舒缓的芳香疗法按摩。 Marina Villa 的每个人都可以找到适合自己的东西。

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 滨海别墅的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。