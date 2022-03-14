PATTAYA TEST & GO

Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9
оценка с
2305
Обновление March 14, 2022
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions - Image 0
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions - Image 1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions - Image 2
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions - Image 3
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions - Image 4
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions - Image 5
+38 фотографии
БЫСТРЫЙ ОТВЕТ

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Sea View with Balcony 36
฿6,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK
Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double Room 40
฿6,300 - 1 Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK
Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Balcony 40
฿6,300 - 1 Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Breathtaking sea views from the Oceana Terrace restaurant and an enticing rock pool are amongst the stand out features of Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions. Located in north Pattaya, all 670 rooms come equipped with a mini bar and are created to assure guests relax in style and comfort. The fully equipped business center and conference rooms assure the requirements of business guests are met while a wide choice of dining options cater to the tastes of all guests. The Ocean Terrace specializes in seafood while the Zest specializes in dishes from around the world. Japanese food can be found at the Akaman while freshly baked croissants and pastries can be found at the Elfin Café. Spacious rooms and a broad choice of leisure and dining options assure your stay here will be exceptionally memorable.

Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

499/7, Moo 5 Naklua 16, Pattaya-Naklua Rd., Wongamat Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

