PATTAYA TEST & GO

Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9

2305レビューによる評価
更新日 March 14, 2022
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions - Image 0
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions - Image 1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions - Image 2
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions - Image 3
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions - Image 4
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions - Image 5
+38 写真
迅速な対応

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Sea View with Balcony 36
฿6,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double Room 40
฿6,300 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Balcony 40
฿6,300 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

Breathtaking sea views from the Oceana Terrace restaurant and an enticing rock pool are amongst the stand out features of Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions. Located in north Pattaya, all 670 rooms come equipped with a mini bar and are created to assure guests relax in style and comfort. The fully equipped business center and conference rooms assure the requirements of business guests are met while a wide choice of dining options cater to the tastes of all guests. The Ocean Terrace specializes in seafood while the Zest specializes in dishes from around the world. Japanese food can be found at the Akaman while freshly baked croissants and pastries can be found at the Elfin Café. Spacious rooms and a broad choice of leisure and dining options assure your stay here will be exceptionally memorable.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilionsゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

499/7, Moo 5 Naklua 16, Pattaya-Naklua Rd., Wongamat Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

パートナーホテル

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
との評価
5 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
との評価
611 レビュー
から ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
との評価
645 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
との評価
659 レビュー
から ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
との評価
412 レビュー
から ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
との評価
5085 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
との評価
4921 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
との評価
1288 レビュー
から ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
との評価
593 レビュー
から ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU