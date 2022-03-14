PATTAYA TEST & GO

Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9
คะแนนจาก
2305
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 14, 2022
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions - Image 0
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions - Image 1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions - Image 2
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions - Image 3
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions - Image 4
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions - Image 5
+38 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Sea View with Balcony 36
฿6,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double Room 40
฿6,300 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Balcony 40
฿6,300 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

Breathtaking sea views from the Oceana Terrace restaurant and an enticing rock pool are amongst the stand out features of Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions. Located in north Pattaya, all 670 rooms come equipped with a mini bar and are created to assure guests relax in style and comfort. The fully equipped business center and conference rooms assure the requirements of business guests are met while a wide choice of dining options cater to the tastes of all guests. The Ocean Terrace specializes in seafood while the Zest specializes in dishes from around the world. Japanese food can be found at the Akaman while freshly baked croissants and pastries can be found at the Elfin Café. Spacious rooms and a broad choice of leisure and dining options assure your stay here will be exceptionally memorable.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

499/7, Moo 5 Naklua 16, Pattaya-Naklua Rd., Wongamat Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
611 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
645 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
8 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
659 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
412 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5085 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4921 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1288 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
593 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
29 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
62 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU