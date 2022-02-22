BANGKOK TEST & GO

Khaosan Palace Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.2
rating with
3751 reviews
Updated on February 22, 2022
Khaosan Palace Hotel - Image 0
Khaosan Palace Hotel - Image 1
Khaosan Palace Hotel - Image 2
Khaosan Palace Hotel - Image 3
Khaosan Palace Hotel - Image 4
Khaosan Palace Hotel - Image 5
+19 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located on the most active road in Bangkok, Khaosan Palace Hotel offers convenience to major hot spots and attractions. Historical sites worth exploring include are Wat Arun - Temple of Dawn, Wat Phra Kaew, the national museum, and The Grand Palace - all of which are easily accessible through public transportation. Rooms are neatly prepared for utmost comfort and convenience. Each room comes fitted with air conditioning, a desk, an in-room safe, an LCD television, a mini bar, satellite/cable TV, and complimentary wireless internet access. Khaosan Palace Hotel offers luxury accommodations with wallet-friendly prices.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Khaosan Palace Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Khaosan Palace Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

139 Khaosan Road, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
rating with
1324 reviews
From ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
rating with
1352 reviews
From ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
rating with
601 reviews
From ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
rating with
3583 reviews
From ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
rating with
609 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
rating with
2062 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
From ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
2605 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU