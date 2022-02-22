BANGKOK TEST & GO

Khaosan Palace Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.2
通过
3751条评论进行评分
更新于 February 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located on the most active road in Bangkok, Khaosan Palace Hotel offers convenience to major hot spots and attractions. Historical sites worth exploring include are Wat Arun - Temple of Dawn, Wat Phra Kaew, the national museum, and The Grand Palace - all of which are easily accessible through public transportation. Rooms are neatly prepared for utmost comfort and convenience. Each room comes fitted with air conditioning, a desk, an in-room safe, an LCD television, a mini bar, satellite/cable TV, and complimentary wireless internet access. Khaosan Palace Hotel offers luxury accommodations with wallet-friendly prices.

地址/地图

139 Khaosan Road, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

