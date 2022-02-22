BANGKOK TEST & GO

Khaosan Palace Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.2
оценка с
3751
Обновление February 22, 2022
Khaosan Palace Hotel - Image 0
Khaosan Palace Hotel - Image 1
Khaosan Palace Hotel - Image 2
Khaosan Palace Hotel - Image 3
Khaosan Palace Hotel - Image 4
Khaosan Palace Hotel - Image 5
+19 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located on the most active road in Bangkok, Khaosan Palace Hotel offers convenience to major hot spots and attractions. Historical sites worth exploring include are Wat Arun - Temple of Dawn, Wat Phra Kaew, the national museum, and The Grand Palace - all of which are easily accessible through public transportation. Rooms are neatly prepared for utmost comfort and convenience. Each room comes fitted with air conditioning, a desk, an in-room safe, an LCD television, a mini bar, satellite/cable TV, and complimentary wireless internet access. Khaosan Palace Hotel offers luxury accommodations with wallet-friendly prices.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Khaosan Palace Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Khaosan Palace Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

139 Khaosan Road, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
рейтинг с
1324 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
рейтинг с
1352 отзывы
Из ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
рейтинг с
601 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
рейтинг с
3583 отзывы
Из ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
рейтинг с
609 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
рейтинг с
2062 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
рейтинг с
2458 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
рейтинг с
2605 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU