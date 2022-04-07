BANGKOK TEST & GO

Jazzotel Bangkok - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
7.2
rating with
51 reviews
Updated on April 7, 2022
Jazzotel Bangkok - Image 0
Jazzotel Bangkok - Image 1
Jazzotel Bangkok - Image 2
Jazzotel Bangkok - Image 3
Jazzotel Bangkok - Image 4
Jazzotel Bangkok - Image 5
+20 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than Jazzotel Hotel. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Jazzotel Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, laundromat, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. The ambiance of Jazzotel Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. sofa, towels, closet, non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, fitness center, indoor pool. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Jazzotel Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Jazzotel Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Jazzotel Bangkok
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

514 Ramkamhaeng 39, Pracha U-thit Road, Wangthonglang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

Partner Hotels

Royal View Resort
8.3
rating with
6272 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
rating with
1085 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
From ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
rating with
1458 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
rating with
2090 reviews
From ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
rating with
6947 reviews
From ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
rating with
3139 reviews
From ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
rating with
3757 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
rating with
75 reviews
From ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
rating with
487 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
rating with
2454 reviews
From ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
rating with
669 reviews
From ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
11540 reviews
From ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
rating with
6776 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
rating with
668 reviews
From ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
rating with
830 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU