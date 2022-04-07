BANGKOK TEST & GO

Jazzotel Bangkok - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
7.2

51 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 7, 2022
Jazzotel Bangkok - Image 0
Jazzotel Bangkok - Image 1
Jazzotel Bangkok - Image 2
Jazzotel Bangkok - Image 3
Jazzotel Bangkok - Image 4
Jazzotel Bangkok - Image 5
+20 사진

모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than Jazzotel Hotel. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Jazzotel Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, laundromat, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. The ambiance of Jazzotel Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. sofa, towels, closet, non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, fitness center, indoor pool. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Jazzotel Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

모든 호텔 보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Jazzotel Bangkok 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Jazzotel Bangkok
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

514 Ramkamhaeng 39, Pracha U-thit Road, Wangthonglang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

파트너 호텔

Royal View Resort
8.3
평가
6272 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
평가
1085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
평가
2458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
평가
1458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
평가
2090 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
평가
6947 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
평가
3139 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
평가
3757 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
평가
75 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
평가
487 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
평가
2454 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
평가
669 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
평가
11540 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
평가
668 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
일레븐 호텔 방콕 수 쿰빗 11
8.9
평가
830 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU