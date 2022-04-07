BANGKOK TEST & GO

Jazzotel Bangkok - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
7.2
waardering met
51 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 7, 2022
Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than Jazzotel Hotel. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Jazzotel Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, laundromat, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. The ambiance of Jazzotel Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. sofa, towels, closet, non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, fitness center, indoor pool. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Jazzotel Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

Adres / kaart

514 Ramkamhaeng 39, Pracha U-thit Road, Wangthonglang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

