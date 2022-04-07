BANGKOK TEST & GO

Jazzotel Bangkok - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
7.2
note avec
51 avis
Mis à jour le April 7, 2022
Jazzotel Bangkok - Image 0
Jazzotel Bangkok - Image 1
Jazzotel Bangkok - Image 2
Jazzotel Bangkok - Image 3
Jazzotel Bangkok - Image 4
Jazzotel Bangkok - Image 5
+20 Photos

N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than Jazzotel Hotel. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Jazzotel Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, laundromat, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. The ambiance of Jazzotel Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. sofa, towels, closet, non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, fitness center, indoor pool. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Jazzotel Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HÔTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Jazzotel Bangkok , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Jazzotel Bangkok
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

514 Ramkamhaeng 39, Pracha U-thit Road, Wangthonglang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

Hôtels partenaires

Royal View Resort
8.3
note avec
6272 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
note avec
1085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
note avec
2458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
note avec
1458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
note avec
2090 Commentaires
De ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
note avec
6947 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
note avec
3139 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
note avec
3757 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
note avec
75 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
note avec
487 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
note avec
2454 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
note avec
669 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
note avec
11540 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
note avec
6776 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
note avec
668 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
note avec
830 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU