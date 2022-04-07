BANGKOK TEST & GO

Jazzotel Bangkok - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
7.2
Bewertung mit
51 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 7, 2022
Jazzotel Bangkok - Image 0
Jazzotel Bangkok - Image 1
Jazzotel Bangkok - Image 2
Jazzotel Bangkok - Image 3
Jazzotel Bangkok - Image 4
Jazzotel Bangkok - Image 5
+20 Fotos

Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than Jazzotel Hotel. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Jazzotel Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, laundromat, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. The ambiance of Jazzotel Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. sofa, towels, closet, non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, fitness center, indoor pool. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Jazzotel Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

ALLE HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Jazzotel Bangkok , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Jazzotel Bangkok
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

514 Ramkamhaeng 39, Pracha U-thit Road, Wangthonglang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

Partnerhotels

Royal View Resort
8.3
Bewertung mit
6272 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
Bewertung mit
1085 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
Bewertung mit
2458 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
Bewertung mit
1458 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
Bewertung mit
2090 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
6947 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
3139 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
Bewertung mit
3757 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
Bewertung mit
75 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
Bewertung mit
487 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
Bewertung mit
2454 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
Bewertung mit
669 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
11540 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
Bewertung mit
6776 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
Bewertung mit
668 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Elf Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
Bewertung mit
830 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU