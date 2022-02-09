BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
rating with
2005 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2 - Image 0
Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2 - Image 1
Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2 - Image 2
Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2 - Image 3
Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2 - Image 4
Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2 - Image 5
+31 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With a central location, Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2 makes it easy to explore the Thai capital with ease. The property is conveniently located within walking distance of the BTS skytrain, numerous restaurants, nightclubs, and shops. A range of complimentary services are offered - including shuttles to and from the skytrain station, Wi-Fi access in the rooms, and onsite parking. After a day out exploring the city, guests are sure to appreciate a refreshing dip at the rooftop pool. Rooms are well-designed with customized mattresses, easy-to-access data ports, and an integrated workstation. Keeping in mind the needs of both the business and leisure traveler, Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2 provides the convenience of easy access to all venues in the city.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

67 Sukhumvit Soi 2, Klong Toey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10100

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
rating with
815 reviews
From ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
rating with
3449 reviews
From ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
rating with
830 reviews
From ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
11540 reviews
From ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
rating with
1762 reviews
From ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
rating with
58 reviews
From ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
rating with
4289 reviews
From ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
rating with
307 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU