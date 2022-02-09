BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1

2005 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2 - Image 0
Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2 - Image 1
Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2 - Image 2
Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2 - Image 3
Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2 - Image 4
Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2 - Image 5
+31 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With a central location, Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2 makes it easy to explore the Thai capital with ease. The property is conveniently located within walking distance of the BTS skytrain, numerous restaurants, nightclubs, and shops. A range of complimentary services are offered - including shuttles to and from the skytrain station, Wi-Fi access in the rooms, and onsite parking. After a day out exploring the city, guests are sure to appreciate a refreshing dip at the rooftop pool. Rooms are well-designed with customized mattresses, easy-to-access data ports, and an integrated workstation. Keeping in mind the needs of both the business and leisure traveler, Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2 provides the convenience of easy access to all venues in the city.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

67 Sukhumvit Soi 2, Klong Toey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10100

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

