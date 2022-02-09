BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
通过
2005条评论
更新于 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With a central location, Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2 makes it easy to explore the Thai capital with ease. The property is conveniently located within walking distance of the BTS skytrain, numerous restaurants, nightclubs, and shops. A range of complimentary services are offered - including shuttles to and from the skytrain station, Wi-Fi access in the rooms, and onsite parking. After a day out exploring the city, guests are sure to appreciate a refreshing dip at the rooftop pool. Rooms are well-designed with customized mattresses, easy-to-access data ports, and an integrated workstation. Keeping in mind the needs of both the business and leisure traveler, Hotel Solo Sukhumvit 2 provides the convenience of easy access to all venues in the city.

地址/地图

67 Sukhumvit Soi 2, Klong Toey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10100

