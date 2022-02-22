Green View Village Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

A comfy oasis among lush greenery, tropical flowers, and mountains, Green View Village Resort (SHA Plus+) guests are destined to enjoy a cool and peaceful sanctuary. The large rooms are bright with a tranquil, uncluttered feel. Each room is decorated in contemporary style, complemented by traditional art and locally made handicrafts, but with Western comforts for your pleasure. The pool on-site offers the ultimate in relaxation, the beach is a surfer’s dream, and the restaurant keeps your taste buds happy. With fantastic deals and extraordinary views, you can’t go wrong with Green View Village Resort (SHA Plus+).

