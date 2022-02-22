KRABI TEST & GO

그린뷰 빌리지 리조트 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.1

1094 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

무성한 녹지, 열대 꽃, 산 사이의 편안한 오아시스인 Green View Village Resort(SHA Plus+)의 투숙객은 시원하고 평화로운 안식처를 즐길 수 있습니다. 넓은 객실은 고요하고 깔끔한 느낌으로 밝습니다. 각 객실은 전통 예술과 현지 수공예품으로 보완된 현대적인 스타일로 장식되어 있지만 즐거움을 위한 서양식 안락함이 있습니다. 호텔 내 수영장은 최고의 휴식을 제공하고 해변은 서퍼의 꿈이며 레스토랑은 미뢰를 즐겁게 해줍니다. 환상적인 거래와 특별한 전망을 제공하는 Green View Village Resort(SHA Plus+)는 잘못 갈 수 없습니다.

모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

279 Moo 2, Aonang, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

