グリーンビュービレッジリゾート - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

緑豊かな緑、熱帯の花々、山々に囲まれた快適なオアシスであるグリーンビュービレッジリゾート（SHA Plus +）のゲストは、涼しく平和な聖域を楽しむ運命にあります。広いお部屋は明るく、落ち着いた雰囲気です。各部屋は現代的なスタイルで装飾され、伝統的な芸術と地元で作られた手工芸品で補完されていますが、あなたの喜びのために西洋の快適さを備えています。敷地内のプールは究極のリラクゼーションを提供し、ビーチはサーファーの夢であり、レストランはあなたの味覚を幸せに保ちます。素晴らしいお得な情報と素晴らしい景色を楽しめるグリーンビュービレッジリゾート（SHA Plus +）は間違いありません。

