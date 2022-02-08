Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Superior River View Room 32 m² ฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go Features: Bathtub, Connecting Room, International Channels, Internet - Wifi, Small Deposit

Connecting Room

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Superior City View Room 32 m² ฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 5th Day Test & Go Features: Bathtub, International Channels, Internet - Wifi, Outdoor Facilities, Small Deposit

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Small Deposit

Tongtara Riverview Hotel is located near the Chao Phraya River, a few kilometers from the entertainment and shopping of Silom. Consisting of 188 air-conditioned rooms equipped with comfortable amenities, guests have access to a 2500sqm fitness center which includes an aerobic room and an indoor squash court. There is also a range of massages to choose from as well as a hydro pool, sauna, steam bath, outdoor swimming pool, recreation room, and a beauty center. The fully equipped conference center features a banquet room with a view of the Rama IX Bridge, a conference room, a ballroom with a foyer, and three function rooms for conventions, meetings, and private receptions. For your reservation at Tongtara Riverview Hotel, simply submit your requested dates below and complete our secure online booking form.

