BANGKOK TEST & GO

Grand Tower Inn Sathon - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
оценка с
778
Обновление March 14, 2022
Grand Tower Inn Sathon - Image 0
Grand Tower Inn Sathon - Image 1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon - Image 2
Grand Tower Inn Sathon - Image 3
Grand Tower Inn Sathon - Image 4
Grand Tower Inn Sathon - Image 5
+30 фотографии
БЫСТРЫЙ ОТВЕТ

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯНАЖМИТЕ ЗАПРОС, ЧТОБЫ ПОСМОТРЕТЬ
Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room 28
฿4,300 - 1 Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Вегетарианские блюда
СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯНАЖМИТЕ ЗАПРОС, ЧТОБЫ ПОСМОТРЕТЬ
Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Executive Suite 48
฿5,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Ванна
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Гостинная
  • Вегетарианские блюда

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at Grand Tower Inn Sathon, which offers quality accommodation and great service. With its location just 2 Km from the city center and 20 Km from the airport, this 3.5-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: SENA Fest Lifestyle Mall, Riverside Plaza, Oriental Spa. The facilities and services provided by Grand Tower Inn Sathon ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Grand Tower Inn Sathon is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Grand Tower Inn Sathon , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Grand Tower Inn Sathon
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

359/1 Charoen Nakorn Rd., Soi Charoen Nakorn 14/2, Klongsarn, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10600

Отели-партнеры

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
рейтинг с
2090 отзывы
Из ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
6947 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
рейтинг с
2458 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
1085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
3757 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
рейтинг с
1763 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
рейтинг с
2226 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
рейтинг с
19 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
рейтинг с
12884 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
рейтинг с
3583 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4
рейтинг с
347 отзывы
Из ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
рейтинг с
601 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Tongtara Riverview Hotel
8
рейтинг с
3580 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU