When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at Grand Tower Inn Sathon, which offers quality accommodation and great service. With its location just 2 Km from the city center and 20 Km from the airport, this 3.5-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: SENA Fest Lifestyle Mall, Riverside Plaza, Oriental Spa. The facilities and services provided by Grand Tower Inn Sathon ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Grand Tower Inn Sathon is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.
359/1 Charoen Nakorn Rd., Soi Charoen Nakorn 14/2, Klongsarn, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10600