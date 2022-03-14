BANGKOK TEST & GO

Grand Tower Inn Sathon - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
คะแนนจาก
778
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 14, 2022
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room 28
฿4,300 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • สาย HDMI
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Executive Suite 48
฿5,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • สาย HDMI
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at Grand Tower Inn Sathon, which offers quality accommodation and great service. With its location just 2 Km from the city center and 20 Km from the airport, this 3.5-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: SENA Fest Lifestyle Mall, Riverside Plaza, Oriental Spa. The facilities and services provided by Grand Tower Inn Sathon ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Grand Tower Inn Sathon is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Grand Tower Inn Sathon ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Grand Tower Inn Sathon
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

359/1 Charoen Nakorn Rd., Soi Charoen Nakorn 14/2, Klongsarn, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10600

