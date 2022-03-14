BANGKOK TEST & GO

Grand Tower Inn Sathon - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
通过
778条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
Grand Tower Inn Sathon - Image 0
Grand Tower Inn Sathon - Image 1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon - Image 2
Grand Tower Inn Sathon - Image 3
Grand Tower Inn Sathon - Image 4
Grand Tower Inn Sathon - Image 5
+30 相片
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room 28
฿4,300 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • HDMI电缆
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 素食餐
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Executive Suite 48
฿5,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 7-11购买
  • 浴缸
  • HDMI电缆
  • 清真食品选择
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 素食餐

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at Grand Tower Inn Sathon, which offers quality accommodation and great service. With its location just 2 Km from the city center and 20 Km from the airport, this 3.5-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: SENA Fest Lifestyle Mall, Riverside Plaza, Oriental Spa. The facilities and services provided by Grand Tower Inn Sathon ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Grand Tower Inn Sathon is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Grand Tower Inn Sathon的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Grand Tower Inn Sathon
查看所有评论

地址/地图

359/1 Charoen Nakorn Rd., Soi Charoen Nakorn 14/2, Klongsarn, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10600

合作伙伴酒店

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6

2090 评论
฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4

6947 评论
฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3

1085 评论
฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2

3757 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1

1763 评论
฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8

2226 评论
฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3

19 评论
฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8

12884 评论
฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5

3583 评论
฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4

347 评论
฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7

601 评论
฿-1
Tongtara Riverview Hotel
8

3580 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU