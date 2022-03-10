SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

OZO Chaweng Samui - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.7
rating with
1188 reviews
Updated on March 10, 2022
OZO Chaweng Samui - Image 0
OZO Chaweng Samui - Image 1
OZO Chaweng Samui - Image 2
OZO Chaweng Samui - Image 3
OZO Chaweng Samui - Image 4
OZO Chaweng Samui - Image 5
+44 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Designed for both business and leisure travelers, OZO Chaweng Samui is ideally situated in Chaweng, a popular neighborhood for food and fun with friends and families. The airport is easily accessible from the hotel, which also offers easy access to the island's must-see destinations. OZO Chaweng Samui has everything the modern traveler needs, from the impeccable service of its team to all the essential amenities. Hotel facilities include free Wi-Fi throughout the resort, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, express check-in/check-out, and luggage storage. OZO Chaweng Samui is home to 208 tastefully furnished rooms and suites for everyone to enjoy after a long day of travel and exploration. All rooms provide comforts such as Smart LCD Televisions, clothes rack, mirror, sofa, and closet. Guests can enjoy wonderful recreational facilities including a pristine beach, fitness center, outdoor pool with a kids section to make your stay truly unforgettable. OZO Chaweng Samui is a smart choice for travelers to Samui, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Amenities / Features

  • Beachfront
  • Modern
  • Swimming pool
  • Quality beds
  • Multimedia connectivity
  • Fitness
  • Air-condition
  • Walk-in shower
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at OZO Chaweng Samui, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR OZO Chaweng Samui
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

11/34 Moo 2 Chaweng Beach Road, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa
8.5
rating with
1073 reviews
From ฿-1
Muang Samui Spa Resort
8.6
rating with
855 reviews
From ฿-1
Amari Koh Samui
8.6
rating with
1152 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal Muang Samui Villas
8.4
rating with
673 reviews
From ฿-1
Samaya Bura Beach Resort - Koh Samui
7.7
rating with
641 reviews
From ฿-1
Fair House Villas and Spa Samui
8.3
rating with
606 reviews
From ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
rating with
241 reviews
From ฿-1
Little Paradise Resort
8.5
rating with
190 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU