Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Designed for both business and leisure travelers, OZO Chaweng Samui is ideally situated in Chaweng, a popular neighborhood for food and fun with friends and families. The airport is easily accessible from the hotel, which also offers easy access to the island's must-see destinations. OZO Chaweng Samui has everything the modern traveler needs, from the impeccable service of its team to all the essential amenities. Hotel facilities include free Wi-Fi throughout the resort, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, express check-in/check-out, and luggage storage. OZO Chaweng Samui is home to 208 tastefully furnished rooms and suites for everyone to enjoy after a long day of travel and exploration. All rooms provide comforts such as Smart LCD Televisions, clothes rack, mirror, sofa, and closet. Guests can enjoy wonderful recreational facilities including a pristine beach, fitness center, outdoor pool with a kids section to make your stay truly unforgettable. OZO Chaweng Samui is a smart choice for travelers to Samui, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.