매남 비치의 코코넛 숲 사이에 프라이빗하게 위치한 Fair House Villas and Spa Samui SHA Certified and SHA+ Certified는 특별한 휴가를 보내고 낙원의 아름다움을 즐기기에 완벽한 장소입니다. 무성한 열대 정원과 코코넛 농장에서 자연 환경과 조화를 이루도록 세심하게 지어진 바람이 잘 통하는 넓은 태국 남부 스타일의 방갈로를 발견할 수 있습니다. 여기에서 피셔맨 빌리지와 롬프라야 고속 페리까지 쉽게 이동하실 수 있습니다. 골프 매니아라면 도보로 30분 이내의 거리에 산티부리 골프 리조트가 있습니다. 호텔의 전용 해변뿐만 아니라 구내 레스토랑과 수영장에서 놀라운 전망을 감상하실 수 있습니다. 머무시는 동안 스파, 마사지 트리트먼트, 바비큐 시설의 즐거움을 만끽해 보십시오. 이용 가능한 렌터카 및 셔틀 서비스 덕분에 주변을 쉽게 둘러볼 수 있습니다. 24시간 프런트 데스크에서 투어를 예약하실 수 있으며, 비즈니스 센터와 회의 시설을 이용하여 개인 또는 기업 행사를 주관하실 수 있습니다.
5.0 Garden Villa
긍정적
- the staff are all helpful and pleasant
- the food is good
- Location
The resort was great. The facilities were all working and good. I was well taken care off when I stayed in Fairhouse. I had a good time spending the first few days of my quarantine at this hotel.
4.2 Beach Front Pool Villa
긍정적 네거티브
better food choice,,,,the place was to overpriced .......... did have a great view ....... front deck was a great help
4.4 Garden Villa
긍정적
네거티브
- A great way to visit Thailand without spending two weeks in a hotel room
- It takes a lot of work to get the COE to visit Thailand
I was spending one week at the Fairhouse Vikkas and Spa as my SHA++ hotel on Koh Samui. Despite I had to spend one week in the resort it went fairly quick. Nice beach, nice pool and super nice staff in the restaurant. I can recommend to stay there