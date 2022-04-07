SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Amari Koh Samui - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.6
rating with
1152 reviews
Updated on April 7, 2022
Set on picturesque Chaweng Beach, Amari Koh Samui welcomes you with its soft sands and breathtaking sea vistas. Only an hour's flight away from Bangkok, Samui Airport is easily accessible from the resort and one of the island's most popular neighbourhoods. A tropical garden paradise, Amari Koh Samui features contemporary Thai designs in its decor and offers guests a selection of modern amenities and facilities. Guests can visit two separate pools to escape and unwind or drop by the diving centre for some underwater adventures. Dining options take guests on a flavourful journey from Asia at all-day dining Amaya Food Gallery, all the way through to Italy's best flavours at the award-winning Prego restaurant. There is something for everyone at Amari Koh Samui

Amenities / Features

  • Beachfront
  • Swimming pool
  • Kid's Club
  • Fitness
  • Breeze Spa
  • Thai and International Cuisine
  • Prego Italian Restaurant
Address / Map

14/3 Moo 2 Chaweng-Cheongmon Road, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

