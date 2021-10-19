Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
メナムビーチのココナッツの木立に囲まれたプライベートな場所にあるフェアハウスヴィラズアンドスパサムイSHA認定およびSHA +認定は、特別な休暇を過ごし、楽園の美しさを楽しむのに最適な場所です。緑豊かなトロピカルガーデンとココナッツプランテーションには、自然環境と調和するように注意深く建てられた、風通しの良い広々としたタイ南部スタイルのバンガローがあります。ここから、フィッシャーマンビレッジとロンプラヤ高速フェリーに簡単にアクセスできます。ゴルフ愛好家のサンティブリゴルフリゾートは徒歩30分以内にあります。敷地内のレストランとプール、ホテルのプライベートビーチから素晴らしい景色を眺めることができます。ご滞在中は、スパ、マッサージトリートメント、バーベキュー施設をお楽しみください。レンタカーやシャトルサービスを利用できるので、移動が簡単にできます。ツアーは24時間対応のフロントデスクで手配でき、ビジネスセンターと会議施設を使用してプライベートまたは企業のイベントを開催できます。
フェアハウスヴィラズアンドスパサムイ
5.0 Garden Villa
ポジティブ
- the staff are all helpful and pleasant
- the food is good
- Location
The resort was great. The facilities were all working and good. I was well taken care off when I stayed in Fairhouse. I had a good time spending the first few days of my quarantine at this hotel.
4.2 Beach Front Pool Villa
ポジティブ ネガ
better food choice,,,,the place was to overpriced .......... did have a great view ....... front deck was a great help
4.4 Garden Villa
ポジティブ
ネガ
- A great way to visit Thailand without spending two weeks in a hotel room
- It takes a lot of work to get the COE to visit Thailand
I was spending one week at the Fairhouse Vikkas and Spa as my SHA++ hotel on Koh Samui. Despite I had to spend one week in the resort it went fairly quick. Nice beach, nice pool and super nice staff in the restaurant. I can recommend to stay there