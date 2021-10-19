PHUKET TEST & GO

フェアハウスヴィラズアンドスパサムイ - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.3

606レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
3 レビュー

メナムビーチのココナッツの木立に囲まれたプライベートな場所にあるフェアハウスヴィラズアンドスパサムイSHA認定およびSHA +認定は、特別な休暇を過ごし、楽園の美しさを楽しむのに最適な場所です。緑豊かなトロピカルガーデンとココナッツプランテーションには、自然環境と調和するように注意深く建てられた、風通しの良い広々としたタイ南部スタイルのバンガローがあります。ここから、フィッシャーマンビレッジとロンプラヤ高速フェリーに簡単にアクセスできます。ゴルフ愛好家のサンティブリゴルフリゾートは徒歩30分以内にあります。敷地内のレストランとプール、ホテルのプライベートビーチから素晴らしい景色を眺めることができます。ご滞在中は、スパ、マッサージトリートメント、バーベキュー施設をお楽しみください。レンタカーやシャトルサービスを利用できるので、移動が簡単にできます。ツアーは24時間対応のフロントデスクで手配でき、ビジネスセンターと会議施設を使用してプライベートまたは企業のイベントを開催できます。

スコア
4.5/5
優れた
に基づく 3 レビュー
評価
優れた
1
とても良い
2
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
🇲🇾Victor Lim

でレビュー 19/10/2021
に到着しました 28/09/2021
5.0 Garden Villa
ポジティブ     
  • the staff are all helpful and pleasant
  • the food is good
  • Location

The resort was great. The facilities were all working and good. I was well taken care off when I stayed in Fairhouse. I had a good time spending the first few days of my quarantine at this hotel.

🇺🇸michael harmon

でレビュー 19/09/2021
に到着しました 04/09/2021
4.2 Beach Front Pool Villa
ポジティブ     
  • staff
ネガ
  • food

better food choice,,,,the place was to overpriced .......... did have a great view ....... front deck was a great help

🇩🇰Allan christensen

でレビュー 13/08/2021
に到着しました 05/08/2021
4.4 Garden Villa
ポジティブ     
  • A great way to visit Thailand without spending two weeks in a hotel room
ネガ
  • It takes a lot of work to get the COE to visit Thailand

I was spending one week at the Fairhouse Vikkas and Spa as my SHA++ hotel on Koh Samui. Despite I had to spend one week in the resort it went fairly quick. Nice beach, nice pool and super nice staff in the restaurant. I can recommend to stay there

住所/地図

39 Moo 1 Tambol Maenam, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

