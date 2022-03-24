SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Samaya Bura Beach Resort - Koh Samui - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.7
rating with
641 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Samaya Bura Beach Resort - Koh Samui - Image 0
Samaya Bura Beach Resort - Koh Samui - Image 1
Samaya Bura Beach Resort - Koh Samui - Image 2
Samaya Bura Beach Resort - Koh Samui - Image 3
Samaya Bura Beach Resort - Koh Samui - Image 4
Samaya Bura Beach Resort - Koh Samui - Image 5
+52 photos
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Here at this resort, enjoy uninterrupted views of the sea from your own balcony, sip cocktails around the resort’s pool, or just doze off and dream of paradise. Samaya Bura Beach Resort - Koh Samui provides motorcycles and car rentals which are the best way to explore the island and its many beaches. Water sports, dives, and golf are popular activities, but the island also offers bungee jumping, cooking classes, and meditation. Located on one of Koh Samui’s most beautiful beaches, Lamai, all rooms reflect an attractive and modern take on traditional Thai architecture. Families are made welcome with the resorts babysitting facilities and children’s pool. For the older guests, there’s a cocktail bar, Internet access, and a shuttle service to and from the airport. A full range of services and amenities are on hand to assure guests a truly Thai and tropical experience.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Samaya Bura Beach Resort - Koh Samui, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Samaya Bura Beach Resort - Koh Samui
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

171/4-9 Moo.4, Lamai, T.Maret, Koh Samui, Suratthani, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

OZO Chaweng Samui
8.7
rating with
1188 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa
8.5
rating with
1073 reviews
From ฿-1
Muang Samui Spa Resort
8.6
rating with
855 reviews
From ฿-1
Amari Koh Samui
8.6
rating with
1152 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal Muang Samui Villas
8.4
rating with
673 reviews
From ฿-1
Fair House Villas and Spa Samui
8.3
rating with
606 reviews
From ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
rating with
241 reviews
From ฿-1
Little Paradise Resort
8.5
rating with
190 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU