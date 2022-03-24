Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Here at this resort, enjoy uninterrupted views of the sea from your own balcony, sip cocktails around the resort’s pool, or just doze off and dream of paradise. Samaya Bura Beach Resort - Koh Samui provides motorcycles and car rentals which are the best way to explore the island and its many beaches. Water sports, dives, and golf are popular activities, but the island also offers bungee jumping, cooking classes, and meditation. Located on one of Koh Samui’s most beautiful beaches, Lamai, all rooms reflect an attractive and modern take on traditional Thai architecture. Families are made welcome with the resorts babysitting facilities and children’s pool. For the older guests, there’s a cocktail bar, Internet access, and a shuttle service to and from the airport. A full range of services and amenities are on hand to assure guests a truly Thai and tropical experience.
171/4-9 Moo.4, Lamai, T.Maret, Koh Samui, Suratthani, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310