8.5
rating with
1073 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy

Total deposit amount less 7% processing and bank fees incurred will be refunded for cancellation before 3 days prior to date. If cancelled less than 3 days prior to date 50% of total booking will be charged.

The island of Samui is quickly becoming the most popular place for visitors to Thailand. Located near the airport and close to all the shopping and amenities you'll need is the Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa. With detached villas, bungalows, or superior building rooms to choose from, this 3-star hotel is certain to have a room that suits your requirements. This beachfront hotel offers exceptional value for such an elegant space. Whether you want to lounge by the pool or relax at the spa, this space has it all. Choose your travel dates on our secure online form, click, submit, and enjoy your stay at the Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa.

Score
4.8/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇬🇧Mr. Paul McCafferty

Reviewed on 08/11/2021
Arrived on 30/10/2021
4.8 Beach Front Suite
Positives
  • Lovely and clean resort
  • Very friendly and helpful staff
  • Central location
Negatives
  • None

Many thanks to the friendly and helpful staff, who made our stay special and helped us with the sandbox requirements. The resort is lovely and clean, and we felt at home throughout.

Address / Map

90/ 1 Moo 2, Tambon Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

