Code Hotel - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.8
rating with
383 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Code Hotel (SHA Plus+) is the new award-winning development brought to you by multi-award winning Kalara. With exceptional attention to detail, this property displays spectacular cutting-edge architectural design blended with the very highest levels of comfort, making it the ideal choice for discerning guests. A range of facilities are offered for the pleasure of guests, and they include a state-of-the-art gymnasium, tennis courts, steam room, outdoor recreation area with a custom made pool table, and an awe-inspiring infinity pool. The pool will be a relaxing oasis as it comes complemented with the magnificent panoramic ocean view across the shimmering waters of the Gulf of Siam with the islands of Koh Phangan and Koh Tao framed in the distance. The 40 suites offered at Code Hotel (SHA Plus+) are designed with an exemplary focus on both comfort and styling to keep guests happily in the lap of luxury. Located in an ideal setting for easy access to Bang Por Beach, Code Hotel (SHA Plus+) combines all of the elements needed for a truly spectacular holiday. To make a booking, please enter your dates into our secure server and submit.

Address / Map

55/13 Moo 6, Soi 4, Maenam, Bang Por, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

