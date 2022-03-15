代码酒店 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Code Hotel (SHA Plus+) 是屡获殊荣的 Kalara 为您带来的全新获奖开发项目。该酒店非常注重细节，展示了壮观的尖端建筑设计和最高水平的舒适度，使其成为挑剔客人的理想选择。酒店提供一系列设施以供客人娱乐，其中包括最先进的健身房、网球场、蒸汽浴室、带定制台球桌的户外休闲区和令人惊叹的无边泳池。游泳池将是一个令人放松的绿洲，因为它与暹罗湾波光粼粼的海水之间的壮丽全景海景相得益彰，远处可以看到帕岸岛和涛岛。代码酒店 (SHA Plus+) 提供的 40 间套房的设计注重舒适性和造型，让客人在奢华的环境中愉快地度过。代码酒店 (SHA Plus+) 位于理想的环境中，方便前往邦波海滩，结合了真正壮观假期所需的所有元素。要进行预订，请在我们的安全服务器中输入您的日期并提交。