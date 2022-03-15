SAMUI TEST & GO

代码酒店 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.8
通过
383条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Code Hotel - Image 0
Code Hotel - Image 1
Code Hotel - Image 2
Code Hotel - Image 3
Code Hotel - Image 4
Code Hotel - Image 5
+21 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Code Hotel (SHA Plus+) 是屡获殊荣的 Kalara 为您带来的全新获奖开发项目。该酒店非常注重细节，展示了壮观的尖端建筑设计和最高水平的舒适度，使其成为挑剔客人的理想选择。酒店提供一系列设施以供客人娱乐，其中包括最先进的健身房、网球场、蒸汽浴室、带定制台球桌的户外休闲区和令人惊叹的无边泳池。游泳池将是一个令人放松的绿洲，因为它与暹罗湾波光粼粼的海水之间的壮丽全景海景相得益彰，远处可以看到帕岸岛和涛岛。代码酒店 (SHA Plus+) 提供的 40 间套房的设计注重舒适性和造型，让客人在奢华的环境中愉快地度过。代码酒店 (SHA Plus+) 位于理想的环境中，方便前往邦波海滩，结合了真正壮观假期所需的所有元素。要进行预订，请在我们的安全服务器中输入您的日期并提交。

地址/地图

55/13 Moo 6, Soi 4, Maenam, Bang Por, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

