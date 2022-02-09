Bhundhari Chaweng Beach Resort Koh Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Built in 2012, Bhundhari Chaweng Beach Resort Koh Samui is a distinct addition to Samui and a smart choice for travelers. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 10 km away, and it normally takes about 20 minutes to reach the airport. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Ko Samui Hospital, Samui Veterinary Hospital, Superpro Samui Muay Thai Camp. At Bhundhari Chaweng Beach Resort Koh Samui, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service. The ambiance of Bhundhari Chaweng Beach Resort Koh Samui is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, slippers are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the private beach, outdoor pool, spa, massage, pool (kids). Bhundhari Chaweng Beach Resort Koh Samui is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Samui.