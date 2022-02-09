Bhundhari Chaweng Beach Resort 苏梅岛 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Bhundhari Chaweng Beach Resort Koh Samui建于2012年，是苏梅岛的一个独特之处，也是旅行者的明智选择。酒店距离市中心不太远：仅 10 公里，通常需要大约 20 分钟才能到达机场。酒店的住客可以尽情游览这座城市的热门景点：苏梅岛医院、苏梅兽医医院、Superpro Samui Muay Thai Camp。苏梅岛邦达里查汶海滩度假村酒店提供优质贴心的服务和方便实用的设施，赢得了客人的普遍好评。仅举几例酒店的设施，所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、出租车服务、票务服务。 Bhundhari Chaweng Beach Resort Koh Samui 的氛围体现在每间客房中。液晶电视/等离子屏幕、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、镜子、拖鞋只是整个酒店的部分设施。您可以全天享受私人海滩、室外游泳池、水疗中心、按摩、游泳池（儿童）的轻松氛围。 Bhundhari Chaweng Beach Resort Koh Samui 是在苏梅岛寻求魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之地。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 Bhundhari Chaweng Beach Resort 苏梅岛的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 Bhundhari Chaweng Beach Resort 苏梅岛 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。

合作伙伴酒店 Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅 8 用

464 评论 从 ฿-1 斯凯海滩酒店 9.5 用

23 评论 从 ฿-1