BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9
rating with
639 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse - Image 0
Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse - Image 1
Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse - Image 2
Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse - Image 3
Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse - Image 4
Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse - Image 5
+49 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse is ideally situated in Silom, one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. All the services and amenities you have come to expect from Marriott are right in the comfort of your own home. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

262 Surawong Road, Si Phraya, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
rating with
2226 reviews
From ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
rating with
18 reviews
From ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
rating with
19 reviews
From ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
rating with
1763 reviews
From ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
rating with
4241 reviews
From ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
rating with
6947 reviews
From ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
rating with
694 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
rating with
778 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU