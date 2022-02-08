BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9
note avec
639 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Designed for both business and leisure travel, Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse is ideally situated in Silom, one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. All the services and amenities you have come to expect from Marriott are right in the comfort of your own home. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Bangkok.

262 Surawong Road, Si Phraya, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

