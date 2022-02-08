Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse

Bangkok
9
通过
639条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse is ideally situated in Silom, one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. All the services and amenities you have come to expect from Marriott are right in the comfort of your own home. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Bangkok.

地址/地图

262 Surawong Road, Si Phraya, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

