Krabi
7.4
rating with
600 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Andaman Lanta Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Located on the southern side of Klong Dao Beach, the most popular beach in Lanta, the 3.5-star Andaman Lanta Resort (SHA Plus+) offers seclusion, yet is within walking distance of Klong Doa’s busy central district. The resort is set against the lush forest mountains and nestled beneath tall coconut palms to ensure the ultimate tropical getaway. The on-site restaurant offers a variety of delicious traditional Thai and Western dishes. Facilities include a swimming pool, children’s pool, and cocktail lounge. The friendly staff can also easily arrange other activities such as snorkeling, rock climbing, and canoeing. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Andaman Lanta Resort (SHA Plus+).

142 Moo 3 Khlong Dao Beach, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

