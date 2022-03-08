Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Andaman Lanta Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
란타에서 가장 인기 있는 해변인 클롱 다오 비치의 남쪽에 위치한 3.5성급 안다만 란타 리조트(SHA Plus+)는 한적하면서도 클롱 도아의 번화한 중심 지구에서 도보 거리에 있습니다. 리조트는 울창한 숲의 산을 배경으로 자리잡고 있으며 키 큰 코코넛 야자수 아래 자리잡고 있어 최고의 열대 휴양지를 보장합니다. 구내 레스토랑은 맛있는 전통 태국 요리와 서양 요리를 다양하게 선보입니다. 부대 시설로는 수영장, 어린이 수영장, 칵테일 라운지가 있습니다. 친절한 직원은 스노클링, 암벽 등반, 카누와 같은 다른 활동도 쉽게 예약해 드립니다. 안다만 란타 리조트(SHA Plus+)를 예약하려면 원하는 체류 날짜를 입력하고 온라인 예약 양식을 제출하십시오.