KRABI TEST & GO

안다만 란타 리조트 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.4

600 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 8, 2022
Andaman Lanta Resort - Image 0
Andaman Lanta Resort - Image 1
Andaman Lanta Resort - Image 2
Andaman Lanta Resort - Image 3
Andaman Lanta Resort - Image 4
Andaman Lanta Resort - Image 5
+35 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Andaman Lanta Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

란타에서 가장 인기 있는 해변인 클롱 다오 비치의 남쪽에 위치한 3.5성급 안다만 란타 리조트(SHA Plus+)는 한적하면서도 클롱 도아의 번화한 중심 지구에서 도보 거리에 있습니다. 리조트는 울창한 숲의 산을 배경으로 자리잡고 있으며 키 큰 코코넛 야자수 아래 자리잡고 있어 최고의 열대 휴양지를 보장합니다. 구내 레스토랑은 맛있는 전통 태국 요리와 서양 요리를 다양하게 선보입니다. 부대 시설로는 수영장, 어린이 수영장, 칵테일 라운지가 있습니다. 친절한 직원은 스노클링, 암벽 등반, 카누와 같은 다른 활동도 쉽게 예약해 드립니다. 안다만 란타 리조트(SHA Plus+)를 예약하려면 원하는 체류 날짜를 입력하고 온라인 예약 양식을 제출하십시오.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
안다만 란타 리조트 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 안다만 란타 리조트
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

142 Moo 3 Khlong Dao Beach, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

파트너 호텔

사이 피피 아일랜드 빌리지
8.7
평가
3402 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
평가
1120 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
평가
321 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
평가
92 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
베케이션 빌리지 프라낭 란타
8.2
평가
330 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피피 하버 뷰 호텔
8.5
평가
414 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피피 홀리데이 리조트
8.4
평가
1621 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
라야바디 호텔
9.3
평가
1023 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
다이아몬드 케이브 리조트 & 스파
6.7
평가
553 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU